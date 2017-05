Dave Herndon, Editor-in-chief of New Mexico Magazine joined New Mexico Living to flip through the current edition of the magazine.

The cover story features 143 favorite places to visit as recommended by locals. The magazine has turned to it’s local New Mexico readers to help us discover some of the best places in our state to visit this summer.

Find more online and use the promo code TVGift to get a discount on a subscription to the magazine.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living