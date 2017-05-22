NM Desertfest to benefit New Mexico youth

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a celebration of all automotive cultures and one local organization is benefiting in a big way.

The 7th Annual New Mexico Desertfest is showcasing a wide range of automobiles. From imports to domestics, racers to off-roaders, bikes to trikes, show goers will see anything and everything in between.

Guests can enjoy live music, food, beer gardens, and even a raffle for a Jetta.

Last year, the fest brought over 8,000 spectators to enjoy over 600 vehicles from all over the state and surrounding areas. This year, NM Desertfest is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico (BGCCNM), who will be the recipients of 100 percent of the proceeds.

There is no cost for the event, but there is a $5 parking fee.

For more information on the NM Desertfest, visit the Desertfest website.