HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A drumline performance at a New Mexico graduation is getting a lot of clicks online.

William D. Hawkins took video of the 2017 class getting down during graduation on Saturday.

Hobbs High School Band Director Rusty Crowe says the drumline cadence called “the jungle” is a school tradition that’s been around for about 30 years. However, Crowe says it’s never been performed at graduation before.

The video has been viewed more than 39,000 times.