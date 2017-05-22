New Mexico case centers on funding, classroom opportunities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – The Center on Law and Poverty and other advocates are asking a state judge to find that New Mexico’s education system fails to meet its constitutional responsibilities when it comes to Native American students and those learning English as a second language.

Lawyers gathered in Santa Fe on Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

The case, which incorporates two lawsuits that make similar claims about inadequacies within the education system, is scheduled for trial in June.

The plaintiffs argue that New Mexico has a constitutional obligation to provide children the support necessary to learn and succeed but that the state isn’t providing enough funding or enrichment opportunities equitably to all students.

State officials have denied the allegations, saying more money is being spent on education in New Mexico than ever before.