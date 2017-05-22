May 22nd Morning Rush: School board expected to vote on APS budget

The Five Facts

1. Board members with the state’s largest school district are set to vote on its budget for next school year. Albuquerque Public Schools is still projecting to see a shortfall of $13 million but that’s far less than the $24 million it originally anticipated. The district had been planning on a two percent budget cut but officials say that is not necessary since they’ve seen an enrollment decline of more than 1,000 students. A special legislative session is set for Wednesday and if the state pulls more funding from schools, APS says it has a prioritized plan to adjust.

Full story: Albuquerque Public Schools expected to make final vote on budget

2. President Trump landed in Israel Monday during his first international trip as the commander in chief. The president spoke about the unity of Israel and the U.S. after speaking in Saudi Arabia to a group of Muslim leaders on the importance of not harboring terrorists. This comes as North Korea says it’s ready to deploy and start mass producing a new medium-range missile capable of reaching Japan and major U.S. military bases.

Full story: Trump trip to Israel possibly first flight from Saudi Arabia

3. A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a clear sky. A few spot showers lingering over east-central NM will continue clearing by daybreak before returning late day.

Full story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. Police are warning people in Santa Fe about a phone scam going around. Santa Fe police say the scammer calls and claims to be with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office telling the person he or she has an outstanding warrant and can avoid being arrested by paying $2,000 over the phone with a prepaid credit card. Santa Fe police say do not give them information instead call police and report it.

Full story: Santa Fe Police warn residents of phone scam

5. A New Mexico family is asking for your help to get a potentially life-saving tool for their young, disabled son trained. Aaron Crosby, 12, was born with a seizure disorder. He also has cerebral palsy and requires close attention. His seizures can be life threatening, causing him to stop breathing. So the family needs thousands of dollars to train his new service dog so he can alert him when his health is not well.

Full story: Los Lunas family seeking help training service dog for disabled son

