Severe storms will continue to be a problem across eastern New Mexico through the night tonight. The biggest threats will be large hail and gusty winds. Heading into the day Tuesday a cold front will move into the east dropping temps there. Highs in the east will top out in the low 70’s, well below average. Here in the metro area will be in the high 70s with partly sunny skies. Temperatures warm Wednesday and Thursday is high-pressure moves in.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark's Monday Evening Forecast
