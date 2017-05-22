Map: Books for Kids Storytime in the Park

KRQE Cares in Partnership with

Books for Kids Storytime in the Park 2017 Locations

Bel Air/Miramontes 3910 Phoenix NE & Bel Air

Chelwood Park 13205 San Juan NE

Hawthorne Park 420 General Somervell NE

Mesa Verde Park 7901 Marquette NE

Montgomery Park 5510 Ponderosa NE & San Mateo

Alameda Spray Park 9800 4th NW

Cochiti Park 3100 San Isidro NW

Goodrich Park 200 Delamar NW & 2nd

La Ladera Park 211 Los Ranchos Rd NW

Lavaland Park 319 64th NW

Tiguex Park 1800 Mountain NW & 18th

Mountain View Community Center 201 Prosperity Ave SE

South Broadway Park 263 Garfield SE & John St.

Trumbull Children’s Park 8201 Trumbull SE

Wilson Park 6000 Anderson SE

Alamosa Park 1100 Bataan SW

Atrisco Park 211 Atrisco Dr SW

Los Padillas Aquatic Center 2141 Los Padillas Rd SW

South Valley Pool 3912 Isleta Rd SW

Shadyside Park 2920 Islets Blvd. SW

Tapia Meadows Park 1121 Goff SW

Tom Tenorio Park 2900 Arenal Rd. SW

Tower Pond Park 86th & Tower SW

Valle del Bosque Park 480 Sunset Rd. SW

Books for Kids

Story Time in the Parks is a program run by APS Title 1. They have joined up with the City and County free lunch in the park programs by reading a story to the kids that come for the free lunch each day of the summer. Story Time in the Park will vary each year based on funding, but will always try to serve the most economically disadvantaged locations near Title I schools. Certified reading teachers volunteer time to read. This encourages reading during the summer and supplies parents and children with the tools needed to read. The children are given the free book after it is read.