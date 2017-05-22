Map: Books for Kids Storytime in the Park

KRQE Cares in Partnership with
Books for Kids Storytime in the Park 2017 Locations
- Bel Air/Miramontes 3910 Phoenix NE & Bel Air
- Chelwood Park 13205 San Juan NE
- Hawthorne Park 420 General Somervell NE
- Mesa Verde Park 7901 Marquette NE
- Montgomery Park 5510 Ponderosa NE & San Mateo
- Alameda Spray Park 9800 4th NW
- Cochiti Park 3100 San Isidro NW
- Goodrich Park 200 Delamar NW & 2nd
- La Ladera Park 211 Los Ranchos Rd NW
- Lavaland Park 319 64th NW
- Tiguex Park 1800 Mountain NW & 18th
- Mountain View Community Center 201 Prosperity Ave SE
- South Broadway Park 263 Garfield SE & John St.
- Trumbull Children’s Park 8201 Trumbull SE
- Wilson Park 6000 Anderson SE
- Alamosa Park 1100 Bataan SW
- Atrisco Park 211 Atrisco Dr SW
- Los Padillas Aquatic Center 2141 Los Padillas Rd SW
- South Valley Pool 3912 Isleta Rd SW
- Shadyside Park 2920 Islets Blvd. SW
- Tapia Meadows Park 1121 Goff SW
- Tom Tenorio Park 2900 Arenal Rd. SW
- Tower Pond Park 86th & Tower SW
- Valle del Bosque Park 480 Sunset Rd. SW
Books for Kids
Story Time in the Parks is a program run by APS Title 1. They have joined up with the City and County free lunch in the park programs by reading a story to the kids that come for the free lunch each day of the summer. Story Time in the Park will vary each year based on funding, but will always try to serve the most economically disadvantaged locations near Title I schools. Certified reading teachers volunteer time to read. This encourages reading during the summer and supplies parents and children with the tools needed to read. The children are given the free book after it is read.