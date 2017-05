ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who took a gun onto the University of New Mexico campus causing a big scary says he’s guilty.

Daniel Arushanov faced a federal judge Monday on charges from the December incident.

Arushanov said he took a gun to the UNM food court to test police response, but taking a gun on campus is a crime.

On Thursday, he was ruled competent to stand trial, but Monday he took a plea deal.

He faces 10 years in prison.