Las Cruces man saves 8-year-old girl from drowning

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man saved an 8-year-old after she nearly drowned in a canal.

On Friday, Johnny Villa says two little girls on the side of the road flagged him down.

Police say three girls were swimming in an irrigation canal on Picacho Avenue near Mesilla Avenue when one went under.

It was that girl’s sister who got Villa’s attention.

“I saw a little baby girl just floating face down, lifeless, just floating. It was horrible,” Villa said.

Villa pulled the girl out of the water and gave her CPR. When she started breathing, police and the fire department arrived.

She was treated at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.