Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s, 50s and 60s under a clear sky. A few spot showers lingering over east-central NM will continue clearing by daybreak… before returning late day. An incoming cold front will act as a trigger to today’s storm chances. Scattered strong to severe storms are favored for portions of far eastern NM this afternoon – top threats: large hail and damaging winds. For those west of the Central Mountains, mostly sunny and breezy (NW 10-20mph) conditions can be expected.

TUESDAY: The mentioned front will cool temperatures to below average readings… but even with a dip in the numbers, we’ll still be comfortable with highs mostly in the 60s, 70s and 80s. A few more storms are likely across eastern NM… but the majority of us will see a quiet, sunny sky.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure sliding overhead will mean clear, warm conditions across the state. Expect high temperatures to climb well into the 80s across the Rio Grande Valley underneath a sunny sky.