A few thunderstorms will develop across eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Some of those storm could be strong to severe. Most areas west of the central mountain chain will stay quiet, but windy. The weather goes quiet for much of the state through the middle part of the workweek as a ridge of high pressure builds in. This will lead to some of the warmest weather we’ve seen so far this year, including Albuquerque where afternoon highs will warm to the high 80s.

