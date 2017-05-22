For Your Health: Albuquerque Heart Walk

Savanna Bridgwater, Corporate Marketing Director and Davita Hollis, Communications Director, both from The American Heart Association, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Albuquerque Heart Walk.

The Walk is a family-friendly fundraising event and celebration, focused on bringing Albuquerque together to support the mission of the American Heart Association.

It is Saturday, June 10th at Balloon Fiesta Park. Activities begin at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 8 am.

For more information and to register visit them online.

