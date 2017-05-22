Experts recommend no fruit juice for children under one

NEW YORK (CBS) – No fruit juice for children under one.

That’s the new recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which previously advised no juice under 6 months old. The group says it’s making the change since child obesity rates and dental issues are on the rise.

Doctors and dentists are hoping to avoid giving kids a sugary drink that sip on in bottles and sippy cups all day. CBS reports that according to the study – breast milk and infant formula should be the only nutrient fed to infants until six months old. After that, parents can introduce mashed or pureed fruit, but not juice.

For children ages one to four — stick to four ounces of *100-percent juice. For kids ages four to six — no more than four to six ounces per day.