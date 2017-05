Marne Gaston, Festival Producer, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the 7th Annual Albuquerque Blues and Brews Festival.

The festival is a day of the best blues music in Albuquerque and the best brewery beer in the world. The event is Sunday, May 28, at the Sandia Resort and Casino. This year they have teamed with Uber and there will be a discount offered on your ride.

For more information and to get tickets, visit their website.

