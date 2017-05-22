City looking to hire teens to maintain the Bosque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is calling for teens to help out the community in a big way all while getting paid for maintaining an important part of the city.

Mayor Berry’s Summer Bosque Youth Corps is a great program that gets teens ages 16 and up to help conserve and restore the Bosque. The city is looking to hire 20 employees this year to help preserve one of the city’s most treasured areas so that future generations can also have it to enjoy.

For $9 an hour, teens are put to work by managing and cleaning trails and also helping visitors for 30 hours a week.

Plus, one day a week, teens would have classroom time to discuss possible careers in Open Space, the outdoors, and much more.

For more information on the Summer Bosque Youth Corps, visit the Parks and Recreation’s website.