Camping safety tips for Memorial weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the big three-day weekend approaching, many might be thinking of hitting the road to celebrate, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

New Mexico State Parks is offering tips on staying safe while camping over the Memorial Day Weekend.

Being aware is a big part of camping, from fires to bears there is a lot of responsibility when it comes to enjoying the state.

The state is very dry and it is important to keep a close eye on fires. Make sure to never leave flames unattended and make sure the fire is completely extinguished.

To avoid meeting a bear on your outing, keep in mind that it’s a good idea to avoid leaving food or trash out. Find a safe place to store while not in use.

Another big part of camping is not only keeping hydrated but protecting your skin from the sun. Make sure to wear sunscreen and double up the protection with a hat.

If campers decide to take their furry friend with them, it is important to make sure to not leave them in a hot tent or camper. Bring a leash and let them enjoy the trails with you.

Last, but not least, tell a friend or relative where you plan on being. Letting someone know where you are can help if weather changes rapidly or something unexpected occurs.

For more camping tips, visit the NM State Parks website.