Blaise Fountain named to Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM offensive lineman Blaise Fountain is one of 63 players named to the Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List. The Rimington Trophy honors the nation’s best center. Fountain called signals for the Lobos offensive line while they were on their way to becoming the top rushing team in the country in yards per game.

Fountain also played the bulk of last season with a broken hand. He is one of four returning starters on the Lobos offensive line for the 2017 season. Fountain is one of seven players from the Mountain West on the list. The winner will be announced January 13 of 2018.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s