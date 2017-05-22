Blaise Fountain named to Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM offensive lineman Blaise Fountain is one of 63 players named to the Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List. The Rimington Trophy honors the nation’s best center. Fountain called signals for the Lobos offensive line while they were on their way to becoming the top rushing team in the country in yards per game.

Fountain also played the bulk of last season with a broken hand. He is one of four returning starters on the Lobos offensive line for the 2017 season. Fountain is one of seven players from the Mountain West on the list. The winner will be announced January 13 of 2018.