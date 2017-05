CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A balloon appears to have traveled hundreds of miles across New Mexico.

Mike Garcia noticed the balloon floating near his driveway in Clayton on Friday. It read, “Class of 2017, Navajo Technical University.”

After doing some research, he learned the school was actually 400 miles away in Crownpoint.

The university’s graduation was on May 12, a week before the balloon was found.