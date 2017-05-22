Attorney General honors detectives for helping stop child predators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of local heroes are being recognized.

Monday, Attorney General Hector Balderas presented two Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives with the Internet Crime Against Children Award.

Detectives Kyle Hartstock and Kyle Woods were honored for their role in stopping child predators.

Hartstock says 80 to 85 percent of people who download and use child pornography will sexually abuse a child, and that by working with the task force they’re able to stop it.

“We’re preventing a child from ever getting abused in the first place. It’s kind of the DWI road blocks of child abuse prevention, so we take a lot of pride in these cases,” Detective Hartstock said.

Three children have been rescued and more than a dozen suspects arrested, thanks to the detectives.