Attorney General honors detectives for helping stop child predators

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of local heroes are being recognized.

Monday, Attorney General Hector Balderas presented two Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detectives with the Internet Crime Against Children Award.

Detectives Kyle Hartstock and Kyle Woods were honored for their role in stopping child predators.

Hartstock says 80 to 85 percent of people who download and use child pornography will sexually abuse a child, and that by working with the task force they’re able to stop it.

“We’re preventing a child from ever getting abused in the first place. It’s kind of the DWI road blocks of child abuse prevention, so we take a lot of pride in these cases,” Detective Hartstock said.

Three children have been rescued and more than a dozen suspects arrested, thanks to the detectives.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s