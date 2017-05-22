Albuquerque teen’s wish granted, gets to meet NBA superstar LeBron James

Related Coverage Terminally ill Albuquerque teen makes wish to meet NBA star



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was one wish, that prompted one tweet, that ultimately lead to one defining moment for an Albuquerque teen who got to meet an NBA superstar this weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

Last month, KRQE News 13 first introduced you to Kyle Osborne, 19, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer his senior year of high school.

His wish was to meet LeBron James. However, the Make-A-Wish Foundation said Kyle was too old to get that wish granted.

So, someone who he had never even met started a campaign to see if she could help make that wish come true.

“I called it a tweet and a prayer,” Laura Onorato said. “I sent it off and said, ‘Maybe this will go somewhere.'”

It did go somewhere. Weeks after KRQE News 13’s story aired, A Special Wish Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio contacted the family.

Laura said she couldn’t have done this without the help of her daughter, Alexandra, and co-workers.

“It was crazy.” Alexandra said. “My mom called me and was like ‘Lex, we did it. This is happening.'”

Kyle and his family were told they’d be attending Game Three of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

“At the beginning of this I just want to see them get on that plane and fly away to Cleveland and have their wish,” Laura said.

Sunday, Laura and Alexandra got their wish.

Meanwhile, for Kyle’s dad, Aaron, this was so much more than a trip to see a basketball star. He said it was a chance to shake off the last year, a year in which he watched his son’s life take a dramatic turn.

“I’m mad that he has so much in front of him and that this isn’t fair,” he said. “I feel helpless. To know that I can’t do anything about it, except to comfort him and tell him it’s going to be okay when he’s mad, when he’s crying and when he’s happy.”

Just a week after KRQE News 13’s story aired, Kyle was hospitalized for three weeks with a blood infection. At one point, Aaron said he was skeptical of Kyle making the trip to Cleveland.

“He’s not giving up on nothing. He’ll fight for whatever he wants,” Aaron said, and what Kyle really wanted was to meet LeBron James.

That wish came true Sunday evening before the game.

“I met LeBron. I met Charles Barkley. I met Shaq and it was just amazing,” Kyle said. “They just drove me to the side of the court. LeBron came over and shook my hand.”

A handshake Kyle will never forget, but he said even though LeBron James may be his idol, no one compares to the man always by his side — his dad.

“Just thank you for always being there with me,” he said.

Kyle also left the game with a signed, LeBron James jersey.