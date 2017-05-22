Albuquerque Public Schools expected to make final vote on budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Board members are expected to make a final vote on its budget. But amid all of the turmoil, there is some good news for teachers already working with the district.

Getting to this point has been no easy task. While the district has been planning on a two percent budget cut, officials say that won’t be happening anymore, now that they’re planning for a flat revenue scenario.

APS says that’s because fewer teachers are needed but here’s the not-so-good news. Fewer teachers are needed because of a big loss in students. The district says it saw an enrollment decline of more than a thousand students.

Despite all of this, the district is still short $13 million. Officials say that’s better than the $24 million shortfall it would’ve faced with a two percent reduction.

APS officials say they plan to cover the bulk of that $13 million by cutting 52 positions, some of which are vacant. That would save nearly $5 million. They also plan to reduce work days from 260 to 256 for year-round employees, resulting in a savings of $1.1 million. As well as reorganizing, but not cutting, gifted education programs saving the district $2 million.

Officials say they expect to take another $5 million from the reserves fund to help cover cuts in 2017-2018.

A special legislative session will be held Wednesday to address the state’s budget.

APS says if a state funding reduction is implemented after the special legislative session, the district says it has a prioritized plan to adjust the budget accordingly.

Superintendent Raquel Reedy and School Board President David Peercy declined to comment prior to this morning’s meeting, saying they would prefer to talk about the budget after the board has a chance to vote on it Monday.

That special meeting is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Monday.

For a closer look at the proposed budget, click here.