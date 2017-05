EL PASO, Texas (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque men are accused of a string of car break-ins in El Paso.

Cordero Jefferson, 29, Master Jefferson, 36, and Al Marion Bennem, 34, were arrested earlier this month.

Police say the men are responsible for 10 burglaries at two gyms while the victims were inside working out.

Cordero Jefferson was arrested last year in Albuquerque when police caught him breaking into a car at a Sportsman’s Warehouse near Montano and Renaissance.