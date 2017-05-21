USA BMX Spring Nationals wrap on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Duke City BMX played host again this year to the “USA BMX Spring Nationals”. The event was a 3 day affair starting on Friday and running through Sunday. Racers from all over the world came to compete for a national title in multiple age groups.

“The race has been growing every year, and the fact that we get to bring all these people and not only from around the country but around the world to come and experience Albuquerque, experience this event. That’s the best thing that we can offer anybody”, said Pro BMX Rider Tomas Fernandez.

This event is a hit every year and Duke City BMX is still going to host some big events this summer. Riders from the local area encourage people to come out and watch or even try out BMX. “I can tell you that the racing is action packed, it’s gnarly. For anybody who has an interest maybe coming out and trying it. Man, we welcome you here at Duke City BMX”, said Fernandez.

To find out more on scheduling for races or on rates and times for lessons at Duke City BMX. Go to this LINK http://dukecitybmx.org/