Santa Fe woman tries faking drug test, bolting from jail

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe woman went to great lengths to get out of a drug test, including running from jail staff and hiding something on her body.

Earlier this month, 30-year-old Amanda Gurule, showed up to the Santa Fe County Jail for the urinalysis as part of the county’s electronic monitoring program, but she failed it.

Right after that, jail staff said they spotted an unusual object on her during a body scan.

“She said she had a condom inside of her and that it had urine in it, and that she was trying to falsify the test,” said a jail employee.

Her plan was thwarted and she tried to make a run for it, but didn’t get far. She only made it to the jail parking lot before staff caught up with her.

The aftermath was captured on a Santa Fe County deputy’s lapel camera.

“We’re obviously going to charge her for running out of the facility, escape charge,” said the jail employee.

Gurule has a lengthy criminal history with arrests for crimes ranging from drugs to domestic violence. Time and time again, her cases have been dismissed.

Despite that, the track record means deputies are all too familiar with her. In this incident, the deputy even recognized Gurule from a past run-in.

In an attempt to get her side of the story, the deputy read Gurule her rights, but she didn’t want to talk.

She didn’t come to the jail as inmate — but she stayed as one.

Last year, Gurule was convicted of a felony drug charge and a felony theft charge in two separate cases. It’s unclear which one her ankle monitor and drug tests were related to.