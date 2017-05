ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in jail facing an open count of murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man Friday.

According to a criminal complaint 27-year-old Marcos Herrera is accused of shooting 32-year-old James Jaquez outside a home during an argument on Cagua near Zuni.

APD says Jaquez was taken to UNM Hospital, where he later died.

Herrera was also booked for trafficking methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.