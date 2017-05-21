Los Lunas family seeking help training service dog for disabled son

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is seeking a potentially life saving tool for their young son whose disabled.

He suffers from seizures that cause him to stop breathing and when that happens, timing is crucial.

“Little Aaron here was born at 29 weeks,” said Robyn Cosby . She adds, soon after her son Aaron was born, doctors diagnosed him with a seizure disorder.

He also has cerebral palsy and requires close attention.

“He doesn’t walk, he doesn’t talk, so he can’t tell when something’s wrong or anything like that,” Cosby said.

Aaron is 12 now and his seizures can be life threatening, causing him to stop breathing.

He has a monitor that sounds an alarm when his oxygen is low, but it starts off softly and is hard to hear at first.

“There’s been times when we heard the loudness, went in his room and he was gray,” Cosby said.

Aaron’s doctors say a service dog would help in alerting someone quickly when he is in dire need.

“Before it gets that bad, I mean we had to call 911 and everything,” Cosby explained.

The fear that Aaron could suffer a seizure without anyone knowing quickly enough is something Cosby says is always on her mind.

“I’m constantly scared,” she said.

So far the family has found the funds to purchase a yellow lab.

“When he stops breathing, the dog can alert and get the care faster,” Cosby said.

The dog comes from a reputable breeder but still needs to undergo extensive training before she can be a reliable service dog for Aaron.

“But it’s very expensive,” Cosby explained. She says they had no luck finding resources that could help with the process and the dog will likely need a year in a training program which would cost thousands.

“The doctor says that it can raise quality of life,” Cosby explained, adding it could potentially save his life.

“If something happened to him, I don’t know what I would do,” she said.

The center the family is looking at for the training is in Las Cruces.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help off-set the costs for service dog training.