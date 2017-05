ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- The Isotopes came into Sunday with 2 wins over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, and things looked good early after a 2 run homerun from Jordan Patterson in the 2nd inning. Patterson’s 7th HR of the year gave the Topes the early 2-0 lead, but that would be all the runs for Albuquerque on Sunday afternoon.

The Sky Sox take game three 3-2. The series finale will be on Monday a 12:05pm.