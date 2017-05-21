Community donations provide new bikes for special needs children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Community donations are making it possible for more kids with special needs to ride bikes.

In April, customers at Flying Star and Satellite Coffee donated more than $10,000 to the Carrie Tingley Foundation with proceeds going to Zia Freewheelers Adaptive Cycling.

It’s a group offering specially designed bicycles for people who aren’t able to ride a regular bike.

Sunday, several kids got to try out their new wheels provided by the group.

Bikes from Freewheelers will also be used at the Carrie Tingley Foundation’s annual “Camp Adventure” in June to give kids a chance to participate in sports and other activities.