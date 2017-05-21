Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Our slow warm up back to seasonal highs continues today. After another cool morning, temperatures will continue to warm back to seasonal highs this afternoon for most of New Mexico. This means more 70s, 80s and maybe even a few 90s will be felt this afternoon across portions of New Mexico. Moisture starts to move into southern New Mexico this afternoon. This moisture will bring the shot at a few spot storms across parts of eastern New Mexico.

A cold front then moves into the Northeast on Monday. This cold front combined with more moisture will help trigger more storms tomorrow. Some of the storms in eastern New Mexico could be strong to severe producing large hail and winds in excess of 60 mph.

The storms will become less numerous on Tuesday with the wind picking up through the canyon here in Albuquerque. Temperatures will fall a few degrees behind the cold front The biggest drop in temperatures will be in northeastern New Mexico. That is where temperatures will be 10° cooler on Tuesday compared to Monday afternoon high’s.

The weather will be dry, warm and windy to start for Memorial Day weekend, but storms could develop for Sunday and next Monday across portions of eastern New Mexico.