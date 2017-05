CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen is killed after hitting a cow while driving.

State Police said the deadly crash happened Saturday night in Carlsbad, along Hidalgo Road near Standpipe.

Investigators said it appears 16 year old, Shane Kincaid, was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when it hit a cow in the middle of the road, causing the truck to roll. Police said Kincaid was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.

Kincaid died at the scene, no one else was in the truck.