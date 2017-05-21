APS to hold meeting for final vote on district’s budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The Albuquerque Public School Board is set to meet Monday morning for a final vote on the district’s budget.

APS announced in mid-May, it will not have to cut two percent of the budget as previously feared because of a drop in the number of students, meaning the schools don’t need as many teachers.

The budget on the table still depends on the legislature not slashing funding to public schools, something lawmakers and Governor Martinez are supposed to clear up during the special session.