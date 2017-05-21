APD officer comforts baby in shopping cart in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A photo captured a sweet, but odd moment between and Albuquerque police officer and baby alone in a shopping cart in downtown Albuquerque.

The photo has garnered a lot of attention, and has people asking, ‘what’s the story behind it?’

In the East Mountains away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Lorinda Brandon spends much of her time enjoying the quiet. But each week she makes a few trips into Albuquerque.

During one of those trips, just yesterday, Brandon was taking pictures near Second and Central for a local magazine.

“There was traffic, there were a lot of people, everyone was milling around,” said Brandon.

She then said she heard a crying baby, and captured a picture of an Albuquerque Police officer consoling a baby in a shopping cart.

“It was just such a candid lovely moment,” said Brandon.

It was a candid moment, but certainly unusual. The shopping cart was still lying on the ground Sunday but the scene was long gone.

“I have to capture this… you know I don’t know what sort of tragedy is happening but I had to capture the moment,” said Brandon.

News 13 reached out to APD, but they were unable to provide information on what happened.

APD posted the picture to their Facebook page and like News 13, many people had questions about what happened, like if the child was alone, and why did the officer have to help the baby.

“He was trying to have that child just focus right on him, and he was very focused right on that child,” said Brandon.

Whatever the situation was, Brandon said she was impressed and touched by the officers selflessness.

Staff members at businesses nearby witnessed some of the commotion before the picture was taken.

They say the child was not left by itself in the shopping cart, but they said the person with the child was taken away in a patrol car.