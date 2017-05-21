Albuquerque police arrest man accused of committing two murders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a man they say is accused of murdering two people.

Police have been looking for Adrian Causey since January. They said he is accused of killing 20 year old, Tobi Stanfill, and 39 year old Daryl Young.

The murders are tied to a sex trafficking ring, busted just this past week. In that case, authorities arrested Matthew Woods, Cornelius Galloway and his wife, Danielle.

Police said it was the Galloway couple who turned in Causey for the murders of Stanfill and Young.

Stanfill was one of the women allegedly prostituted in the ring. She was found shot to death in a Foothills park in January.

Young was found murdered a day later in a motel room near the Big I.