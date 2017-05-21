Albuquerque man threatens, tries to fight firefighters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man threatened emergency responders as they were headed to a call Saturday morning.

The incident happened mid-morning as crews at Fire Station 5 were getting in their trucks.

Station 5 is located on Central near Pennsylvania and it’s one of the busiest stations in town.

According to a criminal complaint, Asegi Woldetadik walked up and started yelling obscenities and threatening to fight them.

Later in the evening, crews inside Station 5 heard some rumbling against the building’s walls and ceiling. They walked outside and again found Woldetadik, this time throwing rocks at the station and damaging the glass windows.

When the captain at the station asked Woldetadik what he was doing, he squared up to fight. The complaint said he threatened all seven firefighters at Station 5.

It didn’t end there, after police arrested him, officers said he tried to fight them at the southeast substation, even head-butting an officer in the shoulder.

Woldetadik is in MDC being held on a roughly $7000 bond.