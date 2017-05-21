Albuquerque man facing charges after leading BCSO on chase in stolen truck

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies say he tried to run from deputies by going through a tunnel under the interstate. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jonathan Benavidez late Friday night.

Deputies said they saw Benavidez driving a pickup truck in a neighborhood near Broadway and Gibson.

According to a criminal complaint, when Benavidez noticed the deputy following him, he took off speeding and running stop signs. At one point, he almost hit another deputy.

Eventually, Benavidez crashed the truck into a chain link fence, then ran on foot, trying to flee through a tunnel under I-25.

Deputies eventually caught up and he was arrested for running from them and driving the truck, which turned out to be stolen