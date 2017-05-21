Albuquerque man arrested, accused of killing another man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police have arrested a man they say is accused of shooting and killing another man.

According to a criminal complaint, police believe 27 year old, Marcos Herrera shot 32 year old, James Jaquez outside a home near Zuni and Cagua on Friday.

APD said Jaquez was taken by a friend to UNM Hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, but officers believe it was some sort of driveway confrontation between the two.

Herrera was also booked for trafficking methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.