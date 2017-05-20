Tim Means excited to fight in front of his hometown crowd

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Fit NHB’s Tim Means will fight in Oklahoma City on June 25th, a part of the UFC Fight night 112 card. (26-8) Means will take on (14-3) Alex Garcia and is looking for a rebound victory.

Means is coming off of a loss to Alex Olivera in March, a fight that he was not 100 percent healthy for and injured his foot even more after the bout. Timmy has since healed up and is ready to bounce back in Oklahoma City. Means was born in Oklahoma, but really calls New Mexico his home as he moved here when he was 2 years old. Still, Means does have a lot of friends and family in OKC and he is ready to perform with some cheers behind him.

“To get to go home and fight in front of the friends and family and the people that haven’t seen me get to fight, or don’t know how much my job means to me, or how passionate I am about it, I am excited to go in front of the home crowd. I have a lot of support from the fans there, and I am just looking to wipe the slate clean from Brazil you know, I had a bad performance. I am just putting it as more momentum and a positive influence, I want to go get something done in Oklahoma”, said UFC Welterweight Tim Means.