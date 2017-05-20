‘Splash Away Cancer’ fundraiser to benefit UNM Cancer Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fundraiser Saturday had participants diving head-first into the fight against cancer.

The third annual “Splash Away Cancer” event raised money for the UNM Cancer Center while giving donors a chance to get a refreshing workout at the university pool.

The third annual “Splash Away Cancer” event raised money for the UNM Cancer Center while giving donors a chance to get a refreshing workout at the university pool.

Organizers point out it’s a cause a lot of people can get behind.

“Think about a lost loved one or someone who might be struggling, most all of us know someone who’s been affected by cancer,” Joel Swartz an organizer of the event said.

The event kicked off with a brass band playing the national anthem from inside the pool.