Psychic Fair aims to bring together skeptics and believers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique event Saturday brought together mystic experts aiming to create an approachable setting.

“It’s hard to describe to someone it really is,” said Clairvoyant Medium, Tina Wayt.

Palm readings, a crystal ball and aura drawings were just a few things that could be seen at the event.

“Today is reconnecting with the community,” said Samantha Madrid, she thought up the idea for a psychic fair in Albuquerque to “break that intimidation.”

Her goal was to bring together mediums, tarot readers, and crystal healers to a public place, making their services more approachable.

“I’m Bobbi the dog grooming psychic,” said Bobbi Blass adding that people go to her for all kinds of reasons.

“The main question love,” she said “money is another, that’s a biggy too.”

Of course, some people are wary.

“They can still be skeptics but they walk away with a kind of like a-ha,” Blass said.

She wants this unique event to be welcoming to doubters and believers alike.

“I wanted to test out some stuff I haven’t done before,” said Marissa Mascareno, “I did my first tarot card reading.”

Edan Didak says he’s drawn to this kind of spiritual guidance.

“I wanted to get some advice just on my love life,” he said.

“They don’t have to necessarily believe in anything just stay open,” Timothy Wilde explained, he says this West Downtown park set up also helps connect with people face-to-face.

There’s a lot more ability to connect through the internet Wilde said, adding it’s even changing the way people get psychic services.

The psychic fair organizers hope to make this a yearly event.