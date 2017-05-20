Police investigating possible vehicle versus pedestrian early Saturday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a person is in critical condition after possibly being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Officers say they were called out to the intersection of Candelaria and Vermont Street around 3 a.m. to reports of a person lying in the road.

Police say it appeared the person had been hit by a vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

APD says information is limited at this time but they are investigating. The area is now open.