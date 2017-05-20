Police catch Albuquerque man in child predator sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars, nabbed during a sting to catch child predators.

According to a criminal complaint, 27-year-old William Paytiamo started chatting on a dating site with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Police say the two arranged to meet for sex, but the supposed 13-year-old girl was really an undercover police officer.

Saturday in court Paytiamo argued for a lower bond saying he has a disabled daughter to take care of, but that didn’t sway the judge who called him a danger to the community.

“Sir I’m sorry to hear that in regards to your daughter. However, I think based on the allegations, $5,000 is an appropriate bond,” Judge Christine E Rodriguez said.

Paytiamo is charged with child solicitation by electronic device.

