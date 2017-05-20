Phone call busts Albuquerque man who led police on chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He got away during a police chase but it was a phone call he made that busted him.

In March, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted a sedan speeding and recklessly driving in the South Valley.

Deputies say they tried to pull the car over, but a chase ensued and eventually, deputies had to stop because it was too dangerous.

The next day BCSO, as told Jesus Macias called his brother an MDC inmate and told him about the chase.

That jail call was recorded, so a warrant was put out for Macias.

He then ended up being arrested Thursday after taking deputies on another South Valley pursuit.

This one ended in a crash on Isleta.

Saturday in court a judge slammed him over his alleged behavior.

“I do find that you’re a danger to this community, several lives have been put at risk with this reckless behavior,” Judge Christine E. Rodriguez said.

Macias’s bond was set at $2,000 in each case.

Macias also has a history of drug and theft arrests.