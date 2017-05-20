Local vendors take part in Bees and Seeds Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds got out, enjoyed the sunshine, and celebrated organic foods in Albuquerque Saturday.

Dozens of vendors were on site at Tractor Brewing in Wells Park for the “Bees and Seeds Festival.”

Visitors got a chance to try local, non-GMO foods as well as learn about sustainable gardening and uses for different plants.

Organizers say with widespread concerns about dwindling bee populations it was also a chance for the public to learn about the key role of the insects in plant production.

The event was hosted by GMO-Free New Mexico and other pro-organic-gardening organizations.