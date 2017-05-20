Lobo Baseball ends regular season with a 13-6 win and clinch MW Title

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Lobo Baseball hit a rough patch after losing 1st baseman Jack Zoellner last week. They were riding a 5 game losing streak coming into Sunday’s regular season finale with Nevada, but this Lobo team found life and rallied around a Matt Villalobos 3 run homerun to win 13-6.

It was an unexpected hearo that got this UNM team going on Sunday. Senior Matt Villalobos came into Sunday’s game and performed. He hit a go ahead 3 run homerun in the 7th, marking his 1st homerun of his career. It seems that the Lobos have found their replacement for Jack Zoellner moving forward.

So, the Lobos won, but they also needed a loss from San Diego State to clinch the MW regular season title. The Aztecs lost to Fresno State on Sunday afternoon 11-2, and while it was tight down the homestretch the Lobos clinch their 7th MW title in 10 seasons and gain the top seed in the upcoming MW tournament.

UNM will now host the MW tournament which is going on the 25th-28th at Santa Ana Star field. UNM finished the regular season with a conference record of 19-9-1, and an overall record of 29-25-1. The Lobos will play Nevada again to open up their MW tournament on Thursday at 7 pm.

Here are the seeds coming into the tournament:

UNM San Diego State Fresno State Nevada