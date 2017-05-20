Isotopes take game 2 with Colorado Springs 5-3

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Since returning home the Isotopes are perfect. They defeated the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Saturday 5-3, marking their 2nd straight victory at home. It was a slow start for the Topes, leaving runners stranded early, but they would find their groove in the 6th and the 7th getting 3 runs.

The Isotopes are now 23-19 on the season after the victory. Game 3 with Colorado Springs will be at 1:35pm on Sunday. The day game will also be “Bark at The Park” day at the Lab, so bring your pups.