Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A cold start on Saturday will give way to a warmer afternoon. High temperatures today will be cooler than average for this time of the year, but temperatures will start warm back up into the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Drier, northwesterly flow will be in control of New Mexico’s weather today. That means showers will be limited to the northern high terrain and in southern Colorado. After a mild afternoon today, another cool night is ahead for New Mexico with mostly clear skies. Temperatures on Sunday will then start to warm to seasonal highs or even slightly warmer than average for the second half of the weekend.

Moisture will start to return to parts of eastern New Mexico on Sunday. This could spark spot showers and storms in parts of the Eastern Plains tomorrow. The moisture will continue to increase across eastern New Mexico for the start of the week plus a cold front will also move into the East. These two weather players will help spark more storm chances across the East on Monday.