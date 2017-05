ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies are investigating after a car went off a cliff on the road to the Sandia Crest.

They say a car was found near the Sandia Peak Ski Area Saturday morning.

The driver was located inside the car, dead.

Sky News 13 captured video of the wrecked vehicle near the bottom of the ski area’s secondary parking lot.

At this time it is still unclear how long the car and driver have been down there.