Two UNM professors save memorable Route 66 signs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Two UNM professors have teamed up to preserve the designs of some of Route 66’s most memorable neon signs.

Hundreds of design sketches are now a part of the university’s special collection.

Professors Mark Childs and Ellen Babcock rescued them from an Albuquerque sign-making shop after the collection was deemed a fire hazard and turned them into a book last year.

Last week, the New Mexico preservation officials honored the professors for their work to salvage the historic drawings.