Trio accused of running Albuquerque sex trafficking ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people are accused of running an Albuquerque sex trafficking ring.

Cornelius Galloway, 34, his wife Danielle, 43, and Matthew Woods, 28, were indicted on sex trafficking offenses.

Federal investigators say the trio forced women into prostitution and even pimped out a minor.

Albuquerque Police Department detectives say one of those women, Tobi Stanfill, was killed after working for another pimp. Her boyfriend, Daryl Young also turned up dead in a motel room on University and I-40.

The indictment alleges two other members of the organization killed them.

