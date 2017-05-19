Traditional food, music and dance highlight South American Folk Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A celebration of all things South American is returning to town.

The 3rd Annual South American Folk Fair returns on Sunday, May 21 with this year’s theme “Sudamérica Gastronómica”. The event will be a gastronomic celebration featuring delectable menu options from, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Perú & Colombia. There will also be traditional artwork, vendors, and the traditional folkloric dance performances.The event will take place at the Pueblo Cultural Center from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the folk festival, visit the event website.